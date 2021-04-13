New Delhi: A total of 1,61,736 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the last 24 hours. The new coronavirus infections have pushed the total tally in India to 1,36,89,453. The national coronavirus recovery rate dropped further to 89.51 per cent, according to data updated Monday by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll increased to 1,71,058 with 879 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am showed. It should be stated here that there is a slight decrease in the number of daily infections. Monday the country had reported 1,68,000-plus cases. With the new infections, the number of active cases now stand at 12,64,698, or 9.24 per cent of the total infections.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 February 12, 2021 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,22,53,697. Also the case fatality rate dropped further to 1.25 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28 and the one-crore mark December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested up to April 12, of which 14,00,122 were done Monday.

The 879 new fatalities include 258 from Maharashtra, 132 from Chhattisgarh, 72 each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, 55 from Gujarat, 52 each from Karnataka and Punjab, 37 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Rajasthan, 19 each from Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand, 14 each from Haryana and West Bengal, and 11 each from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. A total of 1,71,058 deaths have been reported in India so far.

Maharashtra tops the toll chart with 58,245 fatalities. It is followed by Karnataka (12,941) and Tamil Nadu (12,927), Delhi (11,355), West Bengal (10,414) and Uttar Pradesh (9,224).

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.