Balasore: India successfully tested the SANT or Spike Anti-tank guided missile from No-III launch pad of Chandipur test range off Odisha coast Monday. The missile which is an air to ground version, was tested between 11.30am and 11.35am.

The SANT is an upgrade of Helina’s missile. It has been developed jointly by DRDO’s research centre and Indian Air Force. It has a range of 15-20 kilometres.

SANT is said to be the one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. It was first tested at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan0’s Jaisalmer district in 2018. It had then destroyed a dummy tank.

Recently, India had successfully tested Monday its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART). It was tested October 5 from a test range off the Odisha coast in the APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

PNN