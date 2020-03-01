Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday that the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a ‘proactive’ defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said India has now joined the league of countries like the US and Israel in carrying out surgical strikes.

“Now, after (Narendra) Modiji became the PM, we have developed a proactive defence policy segregated from the foreign policy,” Shah said in Rajarhat, while inaugurating a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG).

The home minister said the central government is working on a policy to improve the ‘housing satisfaction ratio’ to enable jawans to stay with their families for at least 100 days in a year.

Hailing the NSG jawans for fighting terror, Shah said, “We have taken measures to make it the best force in the world.”

The Union Minister arrived here earlier in the day amid protests by opposition parties against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Demonstrations are also being held in various parts of the city, including areas in the vicinity of the Shaheed Minar Ground, where Shah addressed a rally later in the day.

Opposition parties of West Bengal, the Congress and the CPI(M), took out rallies in different parts of this city in protesting against the CAA.

As Shah arrived in the city in the morning, hundreds of Left and Congress protesters, carrying black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and raised ‘go back’ slogans.

Later in the day, a minor scuffle broke out between police personnel and protesters in Esplanade area when agitators tried to break the barricade and enter Shahid Minar Ground where Shah was scheduled to hold a rally. “Though nobody was arrested in the incident, police will act strictly if the situation goes out of control,” an officer said.

Agencies