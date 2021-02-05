New Delhi: Soldiers from the Indian and the US armies will participate in land exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas 20’ from February 8 to February 21 this year at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

‘Yudh Abhyas 20’ provides excellent opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that strengthen our partnership through shared learning and training.

Training commences with expert academic exchanges and professional development workshops that focus on training at the corps-level and below; combat against conventional, unconventional and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

This exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian army soldiers.

The 11th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and 2nd battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team will carry out the exercise.

This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which fosters enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defense objectives.

The command post exercise (CPX) will focus on the UN peacekeeping operation staff tasks in a combined military setting.

A field training exercise (FTX) will involve company-strength elements from each nation exercising combined, fundamental war-fighting skills to enhance combined operational capacity. Both of them will run concurrently.

IANS