New Delhi: India and the US finalised Tuesday defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India will be remembered, said Modi at a joint press meet with Trump and added that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.

Trump announced that the two countries have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion and asserted that their focus was on having a comprehensive trade deal. “The deal would include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters,” Trump said.

The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now, Trump said, adding that the countries have made ‘wonderful deal’.

In his brief remarks at the start of official talks, Modi said “Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US. We also agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India. President Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

“It was a great honour for me. I would imagine they (the people) were there may be more for you than for me… 125,000 people were inside. Every time I mentioned your name, there were cheers. People love you,” Trump told Modi in front of the media.

Earlier, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The US president also received a tri-services guard of honour at the presidential palace.

“The visit has been unforgettable, extraordinary and productive,” told reporters.

Agencies