Rajkot: After losing the first T20I, Team India aim to make amends as they face Bangladesh in Rajkot.

The Men in Blue won the toss and chose to bowl first.

“Rajkot’s always been a good track despite some cracks. Think there may be dew later, so life will be easier for the batsmen. Aware of our poor chasing record, but that’s not why. We just want to do something different from the last game. Priority is always to win the game first. The set of boys we have are new and I want to make them comfortable. When you have a score in front of you, then the batsmen know what sort of tempo they need to bat with,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

“We have all the stats in our mind and we know how we bat first. But we want to do well here. No changes because our performances in the last game were right up there, barring a few mistakes,” Rohit added.

“Wicket looks good. We didn’t think much about the toss. Need to put a good total now. We would’ve bowled first too, but it will still be a good wicket. Good opportunity for Bangladesh cricket to win the series but we need to put those thoughts aside right now. Need to focus on this game. Our youngsters have good potential and will continue. No changes,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah.

India XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh XI: 1 Liton Das, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Mohammad Naim, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) 5 Mahmudullah (capt.) 6 Mosaddek Hossain, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Aminul Islam, 9 Mustafizur Rahman, 10 Al-Amin Hossain, 11 Shafiul Islam

