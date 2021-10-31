India will look to end their World Cup jinx against New Zealand. The Men in Blue haven’t won a World Cup-game against the Blackcaps since 2003 and would be desperate to turn the tables on Kane Williamson’s side.

Both sides are heading into this Super 12 contest on the back of a defeat in their opening game against Pakistan.

KL Rahul Out: #India 35/2

Rohit hits it out of the stadium: First 6 for India

Ishan Kishan out: India 11-1 off 2.5

KL Rahul hits a boundary:

Friendly Gestures:

New Zealand win the toss

New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl against India in Dubai.

Bhuvi, Suryakumar replaced with Ishan, Shardul

India have replaced Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.