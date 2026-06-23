New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday said that India welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the US and viewed the development with cautious optimism and hoped it would contribute positively to regional and global stability.

Addressing the 16th BRICS National Security Advisors’ Meeting, NSA Doval said, “India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security. Opting for the State of Homeless is a very welcome development.”

He said that it will “remove supply chain bottlenecks” and many of the shortages in the field of, say, fertilisers and chemicals, etc., will be met.

“The freedom of navigation that will be available to the countries in the region and beyond will probably also greatly improve our economic prosperity. We need to be cognizant, friends, of the new security threats and challenges,” NSA Doval added.

On 17 June, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the memorandum of understanding remotely to end the war, which established a 60-day extension of the ceasefire to negotiate the final terms of a deal.

The memorandum of understanding ended nearly four months of conflict between the United States and Iran and opened a 60-day period for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

Earlier, India welcomed the MoU between the US and Iran aimed at ending hostilities, stabilising the region, and restoring trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had emphasised that sustained dialogue is the only path to lasting peace in West Asia and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry had added that India has continuously advocated de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, which are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.

IANS