Chennai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the second T20 International against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here Saturday.

India made two changes to the side, bringing in Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel in place of the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. Pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami once again missed out on the playing XI.

England skipper Jos Buttler too made two changes, giving a debut cap to Jamie Smith, who came in place of an unwell Jacob Bethell, while Brydon Carse replaced Gus Atkinson.

India had won the opening T20I of the five-match series by seven wickets.

Teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (w), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.