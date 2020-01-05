Guwahati: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to international cricket with India winning the toss and electing to field in the first T20I against Sri Lanka here Sunday. However, there may be a delay to the start as there are signs of shower.

Sri Lanka have gone into the game without senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews. The decision has shocked many. India have won four out of the last five T20 games while Sri Lanka have lost two and won three.

The teams:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjay de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga.

Agencies