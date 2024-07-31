New Delhi: India is working on developing bullet trains in the country with indigenous technology, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Wednesday

He said in the Lok Sabha that the bullet train project, first of which is under construction between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is very complex technologically and is being implemented with the help of Japan.

The total distance the bullet train will cover between the two western cities will be 508 km of which work in 320 km stretch has been going on in full swing, he said.

He said that work in the Maharashtra portion had slowed down but it picked up after the BJP-Shiv Sena government came to power in 2022 and all relevant permissions have been received from the state government.

“Now, work is going on very speedily,” he said.

The minister said construction of India’s first undersea rail tunnel, which will be 21-km long, is underway.

Initially, India received bullet train technology from abroad but now many technologies have been developed in the country too, he noted.

“We are working on developing bullet trains fully with indigenous technology and become ‘atmanirbhar’ (self reliant),” he said.

PTI