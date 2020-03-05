New Delhi: Global tech-hospitality platform Airbnb Thursday said its women hosts in India generated an estimated combined income of over Rs 100 crore in 2019, an increase of 40 per cent from income generated in the previous year.

Data also revealed that Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Jaipur are the top five cities in India with the highest number of women hosts.

In India, women make up 34 per cent of Airbnb’s ‘Stays’ hosts and 40 per cent of ‘Experience’ hosts.

“Airbnb wants to partner women hosts across the country by empowering them to pursue their passions. Entrepreneurship among women not only boosts the economy through job creation, but also delivers transformational social outcomes for them,” Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Manager, Airbnb India, said in a statement.

“In 2019, Indian women hosts earned over $14 million (approximately Rs 100 crore) and we are happy to be a catalyst for enabling women to become digitally savvy and financially independent,” he added.

In 2019, women hosts worldwide earned over $14.9 billion through hosting on Airbnb.

Ahead of the International Women’s Day which falls March 8, Airbnb celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of its female host community with a panel discussion under its #HostWithHer campaign, illustrating how digital tourism has played a key role in their journey to success as travel entrepreneurs.

The panel discussion featured Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, entrepreneur and culinary expert Pooja Dhingra, Executive Director of the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation Shivina Kumari, and Airbnb host Anne Jyrwa.

Through the panel discussion, panellists discussed their entrepreneurial journey and how travel inspires them.

This year, Airbnb’s regional #HostWithHer campaign spotlights a variety of inspirational women hosts across Asia Pacific, and how women are increasingly pursuing unconventional career paths and empowering fellow women to join their journey.

According to the latest Airbnb data, women entrepreneurs are pioneering new markets and fulfilling untapped customer needs through innovative businesses.

In fact, women are increasingly fostering successful entrepreneurship in the burgeoning travel and tourism segment.

There are more women than men in Airbnb’s global community (54 per cent of Airbnb’s Stays hosts and 50 per cent of Airbnb’s Experience hosts globally are women), highlighting the strong potential for women to emerge as global business leaders in offering unique stays and travel experiences.

(IANS)