Srinagar: An army soldier was killed in action after Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of J&K’s Rajouri district on Thursday night.

Army said the Pakistani aggression drew a strong response from the Indian side.

“Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” an army statement said. “In the incident, Hav Mathiazhagan P. was critically injured. The soldier was evacuated to Army Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries”.

Hav Mathiazhagan P. belonged to Village Sreerangai Kadu, Tehsil Idappadi, District Salem, Tamil Nadu.

“Hav Mathiazhagan P. was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the statement added.

IANS