New Delhi: Outgoing Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who will take charge January 1,2020 as India’s first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), said Tuesday that the Army is better prepared, equipped and armed to fight any war.

Earlier, it was said that General Rawat would take charge of CDS Tuesday afternoon but the Ministry of Defence clarified that he will take charge on January 1, 2020.

“During my three years as Chief of Army Staff, I can say, we focused more on weapon modernisation, force restructuring and non-contact warfare,” said General Rawat. He pointed out that how successful his tenure was, can only be gauged by people who are looking upon Indian Army from outside.

Rawat also clarified that as Chief of Army Staff he was fully focused towards the roles and responsibilities he was given. “If someone says that I, as Chief of Army Staff was working towards becoming Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), is totally incorrect. I was and am focused on the responsibilities bestowed on me as Indian Army chief. Till the time, I would not hand over the charge, I will still work as Chief of Army Staff,” Rawat said, before relinquishing office.

“The task of Chief of Army Staff is accountability and responsibility. Till now, I am Chief of Army Staff and my mandate was limited to the roles and responsibility I was assigned. When given a new responsibility, I will think and will work accordingly,” outgoing Army chief said after Indian Army presented a Guard of Honour to him.

Before taking Guard of Honour, General Rawat laid a wreath at the National War memorial.

“Today as I demit the office of the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, I wish to convey my gratitude and compliments to the soldiers and the rank and file of Indian Army who have stood steadfast under challenging circumstances and have performed their duty in keeping the traditions of our Armed Forces,” Rawat said.

“I wish to specially convey my compliments to those soldiers who are deployed on the Northern, Western and our Eastern borders braving this winter chill and the icy winds as they stand steadfast performing their role and task without hesitation,” Rawat added.

General Rawat also stated that he is obliged that the way Indian Army supported him during his three years of tenure. “I successfully managed my task and responsibility because of the support I got,” he informed.

