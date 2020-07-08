New Delhi: Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process. This will be done once the dismantling of temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China are completed in eastern Ladakh. This was stated sources close to the Indian Army, here Wednesday.

They said the two militaries are set to hold extensive talks on finalizing modalities for restoring normalcy. Discussions will be done to bring back peace and tranquility in the region. This will be done after the verification of the disengagement exercise is completed.

The mutual disengagement of troops from the standoff points has been undertaken as a measure to ease the situation in the region. The larger focus would be to ensure the total restoration of status quo ante in all areas of the region, the sources said.

As per the mutual understanding, neither side will carry out any patrolling in the friction points. This will be maintained till modalities for restoration of peace and tranquility are thrashed out.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held ‘a frank and in-depth exchange of views’ Sunday. This was done to de-escalate tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Chinese military began pulling back of troops from a number of friction points from Monday morning.

The Chinese military has already withdrawn troops from Galwan Valley and Hot Springs. The pull back is likely to be over Thursday in Gogra.

Military sources said Indian Army will continue to maintain their aggressive posturing along the LAC. This will continue till the Chinese side cuts down on its significant build up in its rear bases along the LAC.

Both sides have brought in thousands of additional troops and weaponry including tanks and artillery guns to their rear bases. This had been as part of a mega build up following the face-off that began May 5. “There is a trust factor now. We will not lower our guard at all,” said a senior military official on the condition of anonymity.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in the bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clash. Twenty soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in the encounter.