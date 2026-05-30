Beijing: Indian cultural performances enthralled a diplomatic cultural gala in Shanghai, with the country highlighting yoga, classical music and dance traditions.

India was among the four countries specially selected to present cultural performances at the annual Consular Corps Cultural Charity Gala Dinner 2026 Friday.

The event brought together Consuls General and senior diplomatic representatives from over 70 countries, alongside leading members of the business community and other distinguished guests, for an evening celebrating cultural diversity and international friendship, a press release from the Indian Consulate said.

The Indian presentation highlighted yoga, India’s timeless gift to the world, as well as India’s vibrant classical music and dance traditions, it said.

A captivating Kuchipudi dance performance received an enthusiastic response from the audience and emerged as one of the highlights of the evening, it said.

Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, who took part in the event, spoke of India’s enduring philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the World is One Family), emphasising the country’s commitment to fostering international cooperation, mutual understanding, and the aspirations of the Global South.

He highlighted the role of cultural exchanges in strengthening people-to-people ties and building bridges between nations.