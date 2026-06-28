Beijing: Officials of the Indian Embassy in Beijing have met representatives of China’s state-run Xinhua news agency amid ongoing efforts between the two countries to normalise relations.

The meeting took place between Shweta Singh, Minister of the Embassy, and Wang Jianxin, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Department of Xinhua.

24 June 2026, Embassy officials met representatives of Xinhua News Agency at its headquarters in Beijing and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X along with a photo.

On 24 June 2026, Embassy officials met representatives of Xinhua News Agency at its headquarters in Beijing and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Rm4UOpYhW7 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) June 28, 2026

Indian officials described the meeting as part of efforts to enhance engagement with Chinese media.

Both countries are currently in the process of normalising relations post the Eastern Ladakh conflict in 2020, which had frozen their ties.

Currently, both countries have resumed Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra, visas and flights.

China, for its part, has been calling for the restoration of visas for its journalists.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his meeting with NSA Ajit Doval last week in New Delhi, called for both countries to promote exchanges in various fields, including media.

Wang was in New Delhi to attend the BRICS NSA meeting.

In April 2023, China froze the visas of two Beijing-based Indian journalists while they were on leave in India, alleging that Chinese scribes were not receiving visas.

Later, Beijing also declined to renew the visa for one more Indian journalist while permitting the PTI bureau to continue.

Recently, China has given a Journalist visa to The Hindu Correspondent to work from Beijing.