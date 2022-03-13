Bhubaneswar: The Indian women’s hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium. The eves thus exacted sweet revenge for the loss they suffered Saturday. The home team had lost the game 1-2 in the shootout.

Kumari Sangita, Tete Salima and Sonika scored from their attempts in the shoot-out while none of the Germans from among Lilly Stoffelsma, Lena Frerichs and Sara Strauss could score from their three tries with the home side skipper and goalkeeper Savita doing a brilliant job to deny the visitors.

Just like on Saturday, both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time, leading to the shoot-out.

India got three penalty corners in the match but could not utilise any one of them while Germany converted one from the five PCs they earned in the match.

The first quarter was dominated by India with 89 per cent ball possession and five circle entries but a goal eluded them. The Germans came back stronger in the second quarter and they took the lead a minute before half time when Felicia Wiedermann converted a penalty corner.

India’ debutant goalkepeer Kharibam Bichu Devi also saved a crucial penalty stroke in the second quarter.

The home side came out with renewed vigour in the third quarter and equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal from the stick of Nisha, following a nice build-up.

India’s next matches are against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue. There were talks that the players may be allowed to return to their respective homes to get rid of the bubble fatigue. But a final decision is to be taken in the matter.