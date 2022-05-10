Bangkok: The Indian women’s badminton team sailed into the knockout stage of the Uber Cup after humbling USA 4-1 in a lopsided Group D encounter here Tuesday. The Indian eves, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second successive win to cement their position in the top two spot in their group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

P Sindhu once again led the proceedings with a 21-10, 21-11 win over Jennie Gai. Then doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly beat Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19, 21-10. Aakashi Kashyap made it an unassailable 3-0 lead for India with a 21-18, 21-11 victory over Esther Shi as India.

The young doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then went down fighting to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee 12-21, 21-17, 13-21 to salvage some pride for USA.

In the final match, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed 21-18, 21-13 over Natalie Chi to wrap up the match.

Indian women’s team, that have won two bronze medals in the past, will next face Korea Wednesday in their last group match. Even though India have qualified, Sindhu said Korea should not be taken lightly. “A winning momentum matters when we reach the crucial phase of the tournament,” Sindhu said. Sindhu also indicated that she might miss the Korea match to get some well-needed rest.

The Indian men’s team have also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group.