Dubai: A 14-year-old Indian girl, one of the twin daughters of a Keralite couple, has died after falling from a high rise building in Sharjah in the UAE, police said Monday.

An official from the Sharjah Police told the Gulf News that the police are investigating if the incident reported from Al Taawun area was a case of suicide.

The girl, a grade 10 student, had suffered serious injuries from the fall, the official said.

He said the girl, identified as S P, was shifted to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival on Sunday.

Sharjah Police are investigating what could have led to the incident, while prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the girl’s body in the forensic lab, the report said. A church in Sharjah condoled the death of the girl, who happened to be the daughter of one of its members, it said.

“She had gone to bed as usual. The family does not seem to be aware of any issues that might have been disturbing. In fact, the parents were woken up from sleep by the police and that is when they got to know about the tragedy,” said a vicar.

Police have summoned the parents for questioning.

PTI