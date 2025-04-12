Singapore: High Commission of India in Singapore Saturday hosted over 120 special guests at the Odisha Food Festival.

The Odisha Food Festival in Singapore, held from April 10-12, was organised in collaboration with Odisha Tourism, Global Schools Foundation (GSF), Singapore, and Odia Society Singapore.

As part of the Festival, the High Commission hosted representatives from the Singapore Government, media, academia, business and community organisations for a special lunch of Odia Cuisine.

The event celebrated the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Odisha, offering a vibrant array of authentic dishes to the guests. It also provided a platform to showcase Odisha’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

As part of the Festival, an Odia Cuisine workshop was organised April 10 2025, where Chefs hosted enthusiastic participants on how to cook traditional Odia dishes.

Odisha Tourism deputed two experienced chefs from Odisha for the Festival.

“We are glad to be in Singapore and share our Odisha cuisine and foods with Singaporeans,” Sambit Suman, HOD at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhubaneswar’s catering technology and applied nutritionist.

“This is the first festival we are hosting in Singapore, and it is all about promoting Odisha foods to people all over the world,” added Suman, who has been in the food business for over two decades.

He noted that Odisha food was not available in Singapore though there are many programmes promoting Indian tourism destinations, and foods from across the country in the city-state.

Vijay Pradhan, a chef with Nimantran of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), led in the preparation of a wide range of delicacies for the festival held at the GSF campus.

The ‘Odisha-Singapore connect’ received a major boost when President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Odisha as part of his State Visit to India in January 2025.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited Singapore in November 2024.

Odisha Food Festival has contributed to enhancing awareness about Odisha in Singapore and will help in further enhancing the Odisha-Singapore connection.

Singapore’s leading business groups have shown interest in investing in Odisha. With its diverse tourism offerings and direct flights to Bhubaneshwar, the State has immense potential to attract Singaporean tourists.

A major example is the World Skills Centre in Bhubaneshwar, developed with support from ITE Education Services (ITEES), which provides consultancy and training services in 30 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

