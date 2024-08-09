New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma attended the oath-taking ceremony of Muhammad Yunus as the head of interim government of Bangladesh.

Nobel laureate Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace ‘Bangabhaban’ in Dhaka Thursday evening.

The Indian High Commissioner attended the swearing in ceremony of the interim government in Bangladesh, officials at the external publicity division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Yunus took charge as the head of the interim government, three days after Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country following weeks of violent protests.

A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state’s affairs.

Md. Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, were also part of the advisory council.