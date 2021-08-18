Mumbai: Sayli Kamble, who is the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 12′, has lent her vocal prowess for a Marathi film titled ‘Kolhapur Diaries’.
This is the first time Sayli is lending her voice for a film song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a picture of Kamble on Twitter.
Alongside the images, Adarsh wrote: “Indian Idol singer records song for film… #SayliKamble – second runner-up of #IndianIdol12 – recorded her first song for #Marathi film #KolhapurDairies… Composed by #AvadhootGupte.”
He added: “Directed by #JoeRajan… #KolhapurDairies is (a) remake of #Malayalam film #AngamalyDairies. #KolhapurDairies is produced by Select Media Holdings.”
'INDIAN IDOL' SINGER RECORDS SONG FOR FILM… #SayliKamble – second runner-up of #IndianIdol12 – recorded her first song for #Marathi film #KolhapurDairies… Composed by #AvadhootGupte… Directed by #JoeRajan… #KolhapurDairies is remake of #Malayalam film #AngamalyDairies. pic.twitter.com/7Bx91FXF9v
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2021
Kolhapur Diaries is directed by Joe Rajan. It is produced by Select Media Holding LLP, which is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, ‘Angamaly Diaries’.
Leave a Reply