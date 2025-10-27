Colombo: A 32-year-old Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka for carrying over two kilograms of heroin, a media report said Monday.

The Narcotics Control Division recovered 2.8 kilograms of heroin from the Indian national during an inspection after his arrival from Kuala Lumpur Sunday.

The estimated worth is said to be around 34 million Sri Lankan rupees (approx INR 9.9 million), as per news portal Ada Derana.

Further investigation revealed that the Indian national, who has not been named, had planned to hand over the stock of heroin to a local drug dealer in Bambalapitiya, a coastal neighbourhood of Colombo.

The suspect, along with the contraband, was later handed over to the Airport Police Narcotics Bureau and will be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court later Monday.