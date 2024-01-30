New Delhi: Indian warship INS Sumitra rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by pirates on the East coast of Somalia, officials said Tuesday.

INS Sumitra has been deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the east of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. The ship had thwarted a piracy attempt on Iranian fishing vessel Iman Monday.

In yet another successful anti-piracy operation off the East Coast of Somalia, INS Sumitra rescued fishing vessel Al Naeemi and her 19 crew members from 11 Somali pirates Monday, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

“INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent and relentless efforts has rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in Southern Arabian Sea approximately 850 nautical miles West of Kochi,” Madhwal said.

#INSSumitra Carries out 2nd Successful #AntiPiracy Ops – Rescuing 19 Crew members & Vessel from Somali Pirates.

Having thwarted the Piracy attempt on FV Iman, the warship has carried out another successful anti-piracy ops off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al… https://t.co/QZz9bCihaU pic.twitter.com/6AonHw51KX — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 30, 2024

He said the Indian Navy has once again proved its commitment in the region to act against all maritime threats in order to ensure the safety of all mariners and vessels at sea.

PTI