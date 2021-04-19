Kochi: The Indian Navy has seized narcotics worth Rs 3,000 crore from a fishing vessel, suspected to be of foreign origin, in the Arabian sea. This information was given by a Defence spokesman said here Monday. He said that Indian Naval Ship ‘Suvarna’ whilst on surveillance patrol in the Arabian sea encountered the fishing vessel moving around in a suspicious manner.

“To investigate the vessel, the ship’s team conducted a boarding and search operation. It led to the seizure of more than 300kg of narcotic substances,” the spokesman informed.

The boat with its crew has been escorted to the nearest port, Kochi, for further investigation, the spokesman said. He added the approximate value of the seizure in the international market is estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore. The official however, did not disclose the exact location of the Arabian sea from where the seizure was made, or the day.

“This is a major catch, not only in terms of the quantity and cost. One should also take into the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations,” the spokesman pointed out.

Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of the narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities, the spokesman added.