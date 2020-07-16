New Delhi: The Indian government said Thursday that its officials in Islamabad have met Kulbushan Jadhav. They did so after they were assured ‘unimpeded and unconditional consular access’ to the former naval officer. Kulbushan Jadav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court for his alleged involvement in espionage activities in 2016.

Sources informed there was an agreement on filing a review petition against the death sentence of Jadhav. However, there was no confirmation on the matter from Indian government officials.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava briefed the media on the latest developments. “India has been requesting for an unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav. On the basis of assurances provided, our officials have proceeded for the meeting today (Thursday),” said Srivastava.

However, the government said it will assess the situation after the consular officials return and provide a report from Islamabad.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at India’s request. The first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) 1963 was provided by Pakistan September 2, last year. The mother and wife of Jadhav were allowed to meet him December 25, 2017.

The Pakistan government said: “Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav at 3.00pm.”

The statement said that Jadhav is in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan ‘in a counter-intelligence operation March 3, 2016’.

The Pakistan Army has alleged that Jadhav is an Indian spy, involved in violent activities in Pakistan. In April 2017, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court. However, a month later in 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the hanging of Jadhav. Last year, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow consular access and effectively review the death sentence but rejected India’s appeal for Jadhav’s release.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Thursday that it remains committed to fully implementing the ICJ’s judgment of July 17, 2019. “It is hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistan court in giving full effect to the said judgement,” the statement said.