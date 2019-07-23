Ratan Tata: The 81-year-old philanthropist and the former chairman of the Tata Group is single. Under the leadership of Ratan Tata, the Tata Group reached newer heights, but the renowned industrialist never got the time to tie the knot.

Anna Hazare: Kisan Baburao Hazare popularly known as Anna Hazare is a revered social figure in the country. The 81-year-old veteran Gandhian and social crusader dedicated himself to social causes that affect the common man, thus never found time to get married.

APJ Abdul Kalam: The scientist who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007 was single. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering. APJ Abdul Kalam did not get married throughout his life. He died in July 2015, in Shillong at 83.

Rahul Gandhi: The 48-year-old son of Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi, who has been leading an active political life, was appointed Congress president in December 2017. Apparently, in a chat with his party members, a few years ago, Gandhi had suggested that he did not want to marry. Rahul Gandhi is considered among the most eligible bachelors in the country.

Mayawati: Born January 15, 1956, Mayawati served four terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati chose to remain unmarried and pursue her political career.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The former Prime Minister of India was fully committed to politics and decided to remain a bachelor. After serving as Prime Minister of India for only 13 days in 1996, Vajpayee had to resign because of lack of support. After being re-elected in 1998, Vajpayee suffered yet another setback after 13 months in power when the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) under Jayalalithaa withdrew its support to the government. However, in 1999, Vajpayee was re-elected and he went on to become the first head of government from outside the Congress party to serve a full five-year term. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna award 25 December 2014, India’s highest civilian award. Vajpayee, who passed away in August 2018 at the age of 93, has an adopted daughter Namita.