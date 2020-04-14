New Delhi: The Indian Railways said Tuesday that all passenger train services, including premium trains, mail/express trains, suburban trains and the Kolkata Metro Rail, will continue to remain suspended till May 3. This announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown in India by almost three weeks to May 3, to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

The Railways also stated that that no advance reservation will be allowed ‘till further notice’. For all the cancelled trains, full refund will be given to the passengers.

“Resumption of train services as may be warranted in consideration of public safety, keeping in view the emergent situation, shall be announced in due course,” the Indian Railways said. It also directed zonal railways to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

However, to ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will continue.

“All counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved/unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed up to 2400 hrs of 3rd May 2020,” the Indian Railways informed.

The Indian Railways said full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31. Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled.

Agencies