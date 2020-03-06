New York: A 23-year-old Indian with a student visa in the United States has pleaded guilty to sexual enticement of a minor girl, prosecutors said. Sachin Aji Bhaskar faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and the minimum sentence in such case is 10 years.

Bhaskar pleaded guilty before Senior US District Judge William M Skretny to sexual enticement of a minor.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of USD 250,000 or both, US Attorney James P Kennedy said.

Prosecutors alleged that Bhaskar communicated by text and email with an 11-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Through those communications, Bhaskar enticed the victim to engage in a sexual activity with him in August, 2018, they said. The sentencing in the case is scheduled for June 17.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused was in constant touch with the minor and lured her into the act with promises of gifts and a vacation in the Caribbean. He also had texted the minor that when she will become an adult, he will marry her.

Agencies