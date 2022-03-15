Dubai: India skipper Mithali Raj’s descent in the ICC ODI rankings continued as she slipped three places to seventh. Along with her opener Smriti Mandhana dropped to 11th in the latest standings released Tuesday. Some matches of the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand have been taken into account. Mithali Raj, who slipped a couple of places last week, has 696 points after she was dismissed for 31 and 5 against New Zealand and West Indies respectively. She is currently joint seventh with Australia opener Rachael Haynes. Mandhana, on the other hand, moved out of the top 10 to 11th despite hitting 123 against West Indies, Saturday.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who became the leading wicket-taker in World Cups, has also slipped two places to be sixth in the bowlers’ chart. Deepti Sharma however, maintained her sixth place in the all-rounders’ list.

Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Satterthwaite, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt have all taken major leaps in the rankings after their sizzling performances in the ongoing World Cup. England have so far failed to win a single match at the World Cup. However, Ecclestone has been a shining light for her team, bowling with great discipline. Her performances have seen her rise to the No.1 spot in the bowling charts, overtaking Australia’s Jess Jonassen.

In the batting charts, New Zealand’s Satterthwaite and South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt have been the two big gainers. She is currently No. 3 in the batting chart, up by five places. Wolvaardt scored 75 and 77 in South Africa’s victories against Pakistan and England respectively. She rose seven spots to break into the top 10 of the batting charts, at No.5.

In the all-rounders’ charts, Hayley Matthews has seen her stocks rise after steady performances for the West Indies.