Worcester: Indian women’s cricket team won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final ODI against England here Saturday.

England won both the ODIs. They won the first one at Bristol by eight wickets and the second one at Taunton by five wickets.

Playing XIs:

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.