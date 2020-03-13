Sharjah: Sharjah Police Friday were on the lookout for three Indian men who attacked and robbed their employer of 4 kg of gold biscuits, before catching a flight to Mumbai within an hour of the incident, a media report said.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the three workers attacked their 57-year-old Bangladeshi sponsor, snatched the gold and passports from a locker in the latter’s gold workshop and fled the United Arab Emirates, reports Gulf News.

A police spokesman said the suspects meticulously planned the crime.

A team from Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigation Department visited the crime scene and examined the CCTV footage which showed the workers attacking the owner and hitting him with a steel rod.

The police have issued an arrest warrant and informed Interpol.