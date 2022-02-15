Kiev/New Delhi: In a latest advisory issued Tuesday, the Embassy of India in Kiev has asked Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to consider leaving the country temporarily in the wake of the current situation.

“Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,” it added.

The advisory further requested Indian nationals to keep the Embassy about the “status of their presence in Ukraine”, in an effort to enable the Mission “to reach them when and where required”.

“The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.”

After the US ratcheted up warnings against a possible Russian invasion in days, a dozen countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine.