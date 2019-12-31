New Delhi: As more and more Indians get accustomed to digital assistants on their smartphones, the trend will pick up in the PC segment too in 2020, a top HP India executive said Tuesday.

More and more people, especially millennials, are getting intuitive on smartphones and touch and voice assistants have become a natural input mechanism for the consumers.

“They have started using voice mechanism like Alexa and Google not just to draw and interact, but also to browse, and hence this will be one of the key trends of 2020 in the PC segment,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, told IANS.

The new generation is using the computing device a lot more than the previous generation as they are using it to unleash their true potential — their creative side, he said.

“In the recent past, there has been a surge in using devices for creating vlogs, apps, YouTube channel, among others, which will continue to grow,” Bedi added.

HP India garnered 26.4 per cent market share in the traditional PC market in the country, including desktops, notebooks and workstations. Its shipments grew 9.9 per cent from the previous quarter.

According to Bedi, the premium segment is expected to grow in the coming year owing to its high performance, design and mobility.

“There will be a lot more convergence of commercial and consumer devices as consumers are more and more wanting to blend work and play for a ‘One Life’ experience,” he elaborated.

As India starts getting more exposed to global technology, alternate eco-system will start picking up speed, like the AMD Ryzen that has recently been introduced.

“Consumers are also pleasantly surprised with the update on Chromebook which will see a surge this year as well.

“Along with that, people are also focusing on form factor; for instance, the two-in-one convertibles as it offers different options for different consumers,” Bedi told IANS.

(IANS)