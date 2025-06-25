Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said all the citizens of India need to remain vigilant of their democratic and Constitutional rights.

Majhi said this through a social media post on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in the country.

Stating that the emergency was imposed on this day (June 25) in 1975, Majhi said: “A family, due to power politics and dictatorial mentality, killed the spirit of Indian democracy by imposing a state of emergency in the country.”

“The fundamental rights of the common man were violated. Lakhs of Indians were sent to jail without any reason and the voice of the fourth pillar was suppressed,” Majhi said in a post on X.

He said this year marks the 50th anniversary of this “black day”. “On this occasion, every citizen of India must be vigilant and aware of his/her democratic and constitutional rights,” Majhi said.

“Let us take a pledge to protect democracy today and pay tribute to every voice raised to protect democracy and the Constitution during the Emergency,” the Chief Minister said.

