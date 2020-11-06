New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 84 lakh according to the Union Health Ministry data uploaded on its website Friday. The Health Ministry also said that so far 77.65 lakh people have recovered from the disease. It has pushed the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent.

India’s total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day. The the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities. A total 77,65,966 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far in India. The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.49 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below the six-lakh mark lakh for the eighth consecutive day. Currently there are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in India as on date. It comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23 and 40 lakh September 5. It went past 50 lakh September 16, 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11 and crossed 80 lakh October 29.