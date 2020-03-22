New Delhi: The total number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has reached 315 Sunday, including the foreign nationals.

As of 10:45 pm Saturday, out of the 315 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

While the updated state-wise list is yet to be uploaded, the Ministry said four coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the country so far.

“The total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 21 at 10:45 pm, including foreign nationals was 315,” the Ministry said.

(IANS)