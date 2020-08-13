New Delhi: The government Thursday stated that 70.77 per cent people infected of deadly coronavirus have recovered and left hospital and quarantine centres. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 66,999 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of the cases to 23,36,637.

The ministry stated that there are 6,53,622 active cases. It also stated that 16,95,982 people were discharged so far. In the last 24 hours, a total of 56,383 people left hospitals and quarantine centres after recovering from the deadly virus. The government recorded a recovery rate of 70.77 per cent.

The authorities also stated that 47,033 people succumbed to deadly virus so far. In the last 24 hours, 942 people lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 1,47,820 active cases. In the state, a total of 3,81,843 people have recovered from the virus infection and 18,650 lost their lives.

In Karnataka, there are 80,351 active cases to the date and 1,12,633 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 3,510 people have succumbed to the virus.

In Andhra Pradesh, a total of 90,425 active cases have been reported from across the states. A total of 1,61,425 people have recovered. A total of 2,296 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi has 10,946 active cases and 1,33,405 people have recovered from the virus. So far and 1,021 people have lost their lives.

As many as 8,30,391 samples were tested Wednesday, taking the total number of samples to 2,68,45,688 so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

IANS