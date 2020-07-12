New Delhi: Focused and co-ordinated action by the Centre along with states and Union Territories effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday. The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,42,362 as on date, the Health Ministry said.

“The recovery rate has improved to 62.93 per cent,” informed the Health Ministry. “As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362. Currently there are 2,92,258 active coronavirus cases in India,” it added.

In the last 24 hours, 19,235 people were cured of the coronavirus infection. This has resulted in the cumulative total number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients rising to 5,34,620, Sunday.

India, meanwhile, added a record 28,637 new cases of coronavirus infection Sunday. It pushed the country’s COVID-19 tally to 8,49,553. The death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8.00am.

India at present has 1,370 dedicated COVID hospitals, 3,062 COVID health centres, and 10,334 COVID care centres, said the ministry.

Enabling factors like removing all impediments to COVID-19 testing and facilitating widespread testing by states and UTs continue to result in a steady rise in the total number of samples tested every day, it said. “As a result of these efforts, the testing per million for India is presently 8,396.4,” the ministry stated.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested till July 11, with 2,80,151 samples tested Saturday. A crucial supporting factor in the progressive rise in testing numbers is a continuous expansion of the countrywide diagnostic lab network. As of now the network comprises 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs (total of 1,194), the Health Ministry.