New Delhi: India’s crude steel production fell by 2.9 per cent to 8.520 million tonne (MT) in September 2020, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel). India had produced 8.772MT of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report. However, global steel output has shown a positive trend, the data said.

“Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to ‘worldsteel’ was 156.359MT in September 2020. It is a 2.9 per cent increase compared to 151.885MT in September 2019,” ‘worldsteel’ said.

The body added that ‘due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates. These estimates may be revised with next month’s production update’.

According to the ‘worldsteel’ data, China registered a 10.09 per cent year-on-year growth in steel output at 92.555MT during September 2020, as compared to 83.447MT in September 2019. The US produced 5.709MT of crude steel in September 2020. It is down 18.5 per cent as compared to 7.004MT output in September 2019.

Japan produced 6.486MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 19.3% from 8.039MT a year ago. South Korea’s steel production for the month under review stood at 5.831MT, up 2.1% as compared to 5.711 MT in September 2019.

Germany produced 3.018MT of crude steel in September 2020, down 9.7% from September 2019. Italy produced 1.794MT of crude steel in the month, down 18.7% from a year ago.