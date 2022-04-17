New Delhi: India reported 1,150 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a rise from the previous day’s count of 975. In the same period, four Covid related deaths occurred, taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,751, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the number of India’s active caseload has risen to 11,558 which is 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 954 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,08,788 Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,65,118 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.18 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.27 per cent, however the daily positivity rate has reported a rise at 0.31 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,27,22,442 sessions.

Over 2.42 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.

More than 20.57 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.