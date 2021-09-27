We tend to remember birthdays of superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or even a Ranveer Singh. How many of us do think about the man who made them? Probably no one; we are so bedazzled by the glam of the actors, that hard work by those who made the superstars successful is conveniently forgotten.

September 27, marks the 89th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. He is the man behind movies like Waqt, Ittefaq, Daag, Deewaar, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Veer Zaara. It was through his movies that India got to know megastars like ‘Big B’, ‘King Khan’ or even that chocolate boy Rishi Kapoor.

Yash Chopra’s filmmaking career lasted for over 50 years starting with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959 to Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

Bollywood remembers the legend, so does those associated with the Hindi film industry trade. Taran Adarsh has been associated with the industry for more than two decades now. He succinctly sums up his feeling for his favourite Yash ji with the ‘my interaction proves that he was a nice person also’.

“There were numerous times, I interacted with him on various subjects. Of course, he was a fantastic storyteller, but he was a very nice person also. His influence on movies and filmmakers has been tremendous. He always chose the subject he believed in. He was always ahead of time,” stated Adarsh.

“His grasp over the medium of cinema was tremendous. His movies were a complete package of stars, stories, soundtrack and of course, emotions,” added Adarsh.

Adarsh however, is the first to point out that his ‘Yash ji’ portrayed heroines in a manner that no one can do even today. “Whenever a romantic Hindi film comes to mind, with it crops up the name of Yash ji. No one portrayed heroines the way Yash Ji did,” Adarsh stated.

The family of Raj Bansal has been the distributor of Yash Raj Films in Rajasthan for 35 years. “We have been associated with Yash Raj Films for 35 years now. We owe our success to Yash Ji. His contribution to cinema has been immense,” said Bansal.