New Delhi: Healthy monsoon season along with pent-up demand accelerated India’s Q2FY22 GDP growth rate to 8.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. India’s GDP growth rate had fallen by 7.4 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, the GDP growth rate during Q2FY22 was lower than the rise of 20.1 per cent recorded for Q1FY22.

India’s GDP at constant 2011-12 prices has been estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore in Q2FY22, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2FY21.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 35.73 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.97 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.4 per cent as compared to 7.4 per cent contraction in Q2 2020-21,” the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in its Q2FY22 GDP estimates.

“Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 32.89 lakh crore, as against Rs 30.32 lakh crore in Q2 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.5 per cent,” it added.