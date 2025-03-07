Guwahati: The Guwahati Police Friday questioned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the case lodged following the outrage over his offensive remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’ show.

Allahbadia, who reached the city Thursday night, appeared before the Crime Branch, which interrogated him for several hours. He was accompanied by his advocate.

Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain led the police team in questioning Allahbadia, whose comments on the YouTube show triggered an outrage on the internet.

“He reached the Crime Branch office around 12.30 pm and interrogation continued for over four hours. He has cooperated with the police and answered all our questions,” Jain told reporters after the interrogation.

He has assured the police to extend his cooperation in future too and will come to Guwahati whenever he is called for the case, the officer said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and four more people are yet to come. The three participants of the show, who have not appeared before us, have sent us mails that they are out of the country. We will send them notices again and will take action accordingly,” he said.

Along with the five YouTubers, the owner of the place where the shooting of the show took place has been named in the FIR, he added.

Several cases were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, across the country for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks “vulgar” and said he had a “dirty mind” that shamed society.

On February 27, Guwahati Police quizzed another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, in connection with the case. The Gauhati High Court had February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani.

The Guwahati Police registered the case February 10 under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia, IT Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Aside from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, other YouTubers named in the case were comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

PTI