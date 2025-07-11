New Delhi: ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’, representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, is among the 30 nominations from across the world that will be evaluated for UNESCO heritage inscription during the ongoing session of the World Heritage Committee.

Besides, two existing UNESCO World Heritage Sites will be examined for “significant modifications to the boundaries”, a senior official of the world body said.

The 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) began in Paris and is being held in Paris from July 6-16.

A total of 32 sites will be examined from July 11-13, with nominations from various countries.

The evaluation process began on Friday with Cameroon’s nomination of Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape of the Mandara Mountains, Malawi’s Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape (MMCL), and the UAE’s Faya Palaeolandscape being taken up by the WHC, the official said.

India’s nomination is ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’, which represents extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers.

The nomination for the UNESCO tag is for the 2024-25 cycle.

The 12 components of this nomination are – Salher fort, Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Khanderi fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijay durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, Indian officials said.

The ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ developed between the 17th and 19th centuries.

Only one dossier can be submitted from the State Party for a nomination cycle as per the Operational Guidelines-2023.

