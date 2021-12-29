New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 9,195 fresh Covid-19 cases, a significant spike from the previous day’s figure of 6,358, and 302 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Wednesday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 4,80,592.

The recovery of 7,347 patients in the same period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,51,292. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 781 across the nation.

Of the total, 241 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, a total 21 states have detected the new variant, the Ministry added.

India’s active Covid-19 caseload is presently at 77,002. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With a total of 11,67,612 tests conducted across the country in the same period, cumulative tests have spiked to over 67.52 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 45 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.79 per cent, which has also remained below two per cent for last 86 days and less than 3 per cent for 121 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 64,61,321 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 143.15 crore.

More than 16.67 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the Ministry added.