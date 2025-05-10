In a major counterterrorism breakthrough, India’s Operation Sindoor delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan-based terror networks, with the elimination of six high-value terrorists in precision strikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) May 7. These terrorists, all linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) — both UN-designated terrorist organisations — were key masterminds behind some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil.

Launched in the early hours of Wednesday, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror launchpads in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of several Indian civilians and soldiers. According to intelligence sources, hundreds of terrorists were killed in the multi-pronged offensive. Among them were six of India’s most-wanted.

The six killed: Who were they?

1. Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Abu Jundal

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

In-charge of the radical hub Markaz Taiba in Muridke.

Given a guard of honour by the Pakistan Army at his funeral.

Funeral prayers were held in a government school, led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, another globally proscribed entity.

Attended by a serving Lt. General of the Pakistan Army and Punjab’s top police official.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, highlighting the deep state’s support.

2. Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM’s founder.

Headed Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, a key radicalisation and fundraising centre.

Known for indoctrinating youth into extremist ideology.

3. Mohammad Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ji

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Also brother-in-law of Masood Azhar and a long-standing JeM leader.

Weapons trainer for JeM cadre.

Played a role in several attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Wanted in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking case, making his death one of the most symbolic victories of Operation Sindoor.

4. Khalid alias Abu Akasha

Affiliation: Lashkar-e-Taiba

Actively involved in orchestrating terror attacks in Kashmir.

Operated a weapons smuggling ring from Afghanistan.

Funeral in Faisalabad was attended by senior Pakistani military officers and the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

5. Mohammad Hassan Khan

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, JeM’s PoK operational chief.

Coordinated multiple terror strikes targeting Indian forces in Jammu & Kashmir.

6. Abdul Rauf Asghar

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

One of India’s most-wanted terrorists.

Took over JeM’s command after Masood Azhar went underground in 2007.

Involved in numerous major attacks such as:

IC-814 hijacking (1999)

Indian Parliament attack (2001)

Daniel Pearl murder (2002)

26/11 Mumbai attacks (2008)

Pathankot airbase attack (2016)

Pulwama suicide bombing (2019)

India’s message of no tolerance

The successful neutralisation of these six top-level operatives during Operation Sindoor signals a firm and strategic shift in India’s counterterror doctrine — one that targets not only camps and infrastructure, but the leadership spine of global jihadist networks.

