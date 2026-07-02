Colombo: India’s two-Test series against hosts Sri Lanka will be played in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27, home board SLC announced Thursday.

The series is part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will be at the SSC from August 23, read a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket.

India, who have made two finals but never won the WTC title, are currently fifth in the standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth.

India will also tour New Zealand this year for a two-match Test series in November-December.

India had begun the Shubman Gill captaincy era with a commendable 2-2 draw in England before winning the home series against the West Indies.

However, the mighty hosts were whitewashed by South Africa at home last year, raising serious questions over the batters’ ability to play spin.

The Sri Lankan spinners in their own backyard will provide another stiff challenge to the Indian batters.

The last time India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series was in 2017 when they won 3-0.