Keonjhar: Profuse use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in farmland accompanied by climate change has led to a sharp drop in catch of indigenous varieties of fish in Keonjhar district.

The fishes available in abundance in ponds, creeks and water bodies in the district have dwindled in recent times. Fishes have almost vanished from the common man’s platter due to their declining catch causing concern among the environmentalists and nature lovers.

Cooked fish have a delectable taste and are good for human health. Doctors recommend consumption of fish for their medicinal value and rich deposit of minerals. Animals like rats, jackals and otter and birds feed on fishes for their survival.

Environmentalists have claimed that incessant and unseasonal rainfall or prolonged absence of rainfall due to climate change and profuse use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides have led to the disintegration of fish.

Lack of water-bodies and boom in real estate activities have paved way for house construction activities and other infrastructure development are attributed to the dwindling catch.

The drop in fish catch has led to a decline in the number of birds visiting the district. Birds depend on fish for their food and survival. This apart, indigenous varieties of prawn and crab which were earlier available in plenty had dwindled over the years.

Consequently, the common man has to depend on hybrid fish, sea prawn and crab for food which is imported from Andhra Pradesh and other states.

The spectre of a farmer catching fish from pools in his farmland during monsoon is an incredible sight to behold. Gone are the days when children and people used to lay snares or fishing nets to catch fish from the fields.

Fish varieties like Gilt head, Gudgeon, sheat fish, Eel, Minnow, Climbing fish, Scorpion fish, Gentu, Big gudgeon, Bahinra and Trouts were earlier available in the farmlands aplenty. Fish varieties like Trouts are disintegrating.

Similarly, fish varieties like prawns and Grigs were also available in paddy fields during harvest season. These fish varieties taste delicious in curries or fries. Many people sun bake them and sell them in market to eke out their livelihood.

Environmentalists have urged the authorities to promote use of organic fertilizers and provide sponsorship to farmers for pisciculture in the district.

PNN